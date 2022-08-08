The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 4,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.28. 147,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 906,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 177,782 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

