The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $349.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

