The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 2,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

