The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

SCVPY opened at $9.68 on Monday. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

