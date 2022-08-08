The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
SCVPY opened at $9.68 on Monday. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
