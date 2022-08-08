The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $67,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

