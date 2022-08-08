The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.86. 118,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,972. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

