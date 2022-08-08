The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 17.5% This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $443.41 million and approximately $447,888.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00016991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

