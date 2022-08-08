The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

TRV opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

