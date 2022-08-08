Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $140,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $585.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

