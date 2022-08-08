Thomas F. Kissinger Sells 12,500 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus Stock Up 0.2 %

MCS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.87. 192,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,657. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marcus by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

