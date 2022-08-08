Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.41. 394,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,879,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

