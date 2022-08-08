Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 676,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,262,507 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Toast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

