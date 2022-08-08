Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.94. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,351. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.