Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.72. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.