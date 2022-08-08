Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,188 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,734. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

