Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

