Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $97.24. 40,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

