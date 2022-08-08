Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 407.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 450,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,622,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

