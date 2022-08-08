TOP (TOP) One Day Volume Tops $53,396.00

TOP (TOP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $53,396.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

