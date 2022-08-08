Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.44 million and a PE ratio of -29.53. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,638,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

