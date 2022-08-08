Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Up 13.5%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares were up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 11,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $584.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.53.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $813,638,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $8,487,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

