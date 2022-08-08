Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 1% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.53. 37,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 87,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

