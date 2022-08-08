Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.76. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £180.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,856.67.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

