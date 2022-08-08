Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.76. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £180.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,856.67.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
