Tranchess Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.01 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $33.01 million and $4.64 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.10 or 1.00027539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028818 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

