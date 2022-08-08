TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.66 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

