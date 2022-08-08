TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

RNW stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.08. 215,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,530. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.51.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

