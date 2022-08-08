Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 940 ($11.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.72. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 912.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

