Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,551. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,111 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 346,979 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

