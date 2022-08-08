TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $362.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,087,830 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
