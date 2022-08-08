TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $362.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,087,830 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

