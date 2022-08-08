Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,246. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

