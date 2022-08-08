Truist Financial Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $55.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,597. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

