Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 570 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SEDG opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

