Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 224 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $321.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

