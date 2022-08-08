Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 238 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

