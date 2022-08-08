Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 8,137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $68.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.