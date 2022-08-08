Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
