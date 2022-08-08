Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.76.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

