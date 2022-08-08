Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.