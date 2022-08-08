Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

