Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

