Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.0 %

META stock opened at $167.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.