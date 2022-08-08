Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

TRQ traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

