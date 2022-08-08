Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Survey

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twist Bioscience and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.73%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -112.91% -31.01% -25.58% Dyadic International -473.45% -61.46% -54.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 24.74 -$152.10 million ($3.96) -14.69 Dyadic International $2.40 million 33.80 -$13.07 million ($0.44) -6.52

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

