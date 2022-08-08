Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,650,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

