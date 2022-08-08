U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

