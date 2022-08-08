UBS Group Upgrades TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TOD’S from €42.00 ($43.30) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TOD’S Stock Down 22.3 %

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

