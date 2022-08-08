UCA Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,014.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $466,350.93 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin.

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.