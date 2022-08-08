Udemy (UDMY) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Udemy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Udemy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Udemy Competitors -1.25% -17.04% -0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Udemy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Udemy Competitors 155 796 1318 11 2.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.24%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than its competitors.

66.7% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million -$80.03 million -14.45 Udemy Competitors $477.53 million -$36.18 million 3.20

Udemy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.