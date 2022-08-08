Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.49. 4,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

