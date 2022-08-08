Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Hits $0.0284 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $46,178.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
